Baby Samaira was seen helping out his father Rohit Sharma with packing bags for the IPL 2020. Soon after she boarded the flight to UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The team boarded the flight to UAE earlier today in the morning with the team and the Mumbai Indians shared the picture of the same on social media. Baby Samaira was earlier seen helping her daddy pack for the IPL 2020 and later the Mumbai Indians shared the picture of the little one, Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit leaving for UAE. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

The team shared a few other pictures as to where the players like Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal were seen donning the PPE kits. Suryakumar Yadav was also seen with his wife Devisha. The Mumbai Indians shared each of these snaps on social media as they jetted off to UAE. Check out the snaps below;

Baby Samaira

Aditya Tare & family

Last one

The IPL 2020 will start on September 19, 2020. The IPL 13 will be hosted across three venues in UAE- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The finals of the tournament will be held on November 10,2020.

