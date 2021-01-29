Ahead of the much-anticipated India vs England Test series, Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram story and shared an adorable picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. As both Rohit and Ritika are under isolation in Chennai, the veteran opener captioned the photo "QUARAN-TEAM." The power couple can be seen smiling as they relax in the balcony of their hotel room. The pic didn't take long in getting viral on social media as fans showered love on the dashing opener and his better half. As Rohit looks in a positive frame of mind, one can expect him to torment the England bowlers in the four-match series. Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Spotted at the Gateway of India Ahead of India vs England Test Series 2021 (See Pics).

The 33-year-old was last seen in the Test series against Australia where India registered a historic 2-1 triumph. Although the Hitman, who scored 129 runs in four innings, didn't look at this prime, his Test record in India is nothing short of staggering, and the Three Lions must be aware of the fact. He has scored 1325 runs in 14 Test matches on Indian soil at an average of close to 90. Meanwhile, let's look at how Rohit and Ritika are chilling ahead of the first Test which gets underway on February 5. India vs England 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs ENG Test, T20I and ODI Series.

Rohit & Ritika's Latest Snap!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Notably, the opening Test will mark the return of international cricket to India after the COVID-19 halt. Stakes are incredibly high in the series as India aim to consolidate their position at the top of the ICC World Championship points table. On the other hand, Joe Root's men need nothing short of a series win to play the WTC finals in Lord's later this year. However, they have an uphill task at hands as Team India haven't lost a home Test series since the last eight years.

