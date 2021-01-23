International cricket will return India after the COVID-19 halt as England will travel the sub-continental nation for a full-fledged series comprising four Test matches, five T20Is and three ODI matches. The first Test match gets underway on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The home team must be high on confidence as they are coming off a historic 2-1 Test series triumph against Australia down under. Moreover, they haven’t lost a home Test series since the last eight years. Hence, the Three Lions will have an uphill task at hand to upset Virat Kohli and Co at their fortress. While there are many potent players in the Indian camp, Rohit Sharma will possess one of the biggest threat to Joe Root’s men. India vs England 2021: Here's How IND & ENG Fared in Their Last Tussle on Indian Soil.

With scores of 26, 52, 44 & 7 in the last two Test matches, the veteran opener had a mild outing against Australia, but his numbers at home are nothing short of scary for opposition bowlers. Rohit can tackle the swinging-new ball, and his ability to play spinners with precision makes him a tremendous headache for the bowlers. While he likes to assess the conditions in the initial half of his innings, the Hitman smashes bowlers for fun after getting his feet settled. Not to forget, Rohit has scored six centuries in 14 home Tests at an astonishing average of over 88. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the swashbuckler has fared in home Tests. Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Spotted at the Gateway of India Ahead of India vs England Test Series 2021.

Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 100/50 Highest 14 20 1325 88.33 69.29 6/5 212

These numbers can haunt the best of the bowlers and England team should better come with a formidable plan, or the Rohit Sharma Show will continue to entertain the fans. Veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who don’t boast off a stellar record in India, have to put their hands to send Sharma early in the innings as their current first-choice spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess lack experience.

Notably, England last travelled India back in the 2016-17 season as their memories aren’t pleasant. Virat Kohli marshalled his troop from the front as India won the five-match Test series 4-0. While the home team would be determined to replicate their heroics, England have to put their best foot forward to upset the Indian team.

