Rohit Sharma wished his dad on father’s day 2020 and called him his first superhero. Rohit, India’s white-ball cricket vice-captain, took to social media on the special occasion of Father’s Day 2020 and wished his father, shri Gurunath Sharma, with a memorable throwback picture. Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This year June 21 is being observed as Father’s Day in various parts of the world. This is day is celebrated to honour fathers across the globe for their endless love, tireless efforts into fulfilling the dreams and ambitions of their children and their constant support. Sachin Tendulkar Remembers His Father’s 'Invaluable Advice' on Father’s Day 2020 (View Post).

In the picture, a young Rohit can be seen sitting on his father’s hands and smiling. Perhaps the Indian limited-overs deputy skipper was posing for a picture. “Happy Father’s Day. My first superhero,” Rohit captioned the picture. He used a ‘man superhero’ emoji to tell his fans that like all fathers, his daddy is a superhero to him and was also his first superhero . Father’s Day 2020 Wishes: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Others From Sports Fraternity Share Memorable Moments With Their Dads.

Rohit Sharma's First Superhero

Happy Father’s Day. My first 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/axxn8eS04P — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, many from the cricket fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya and Babar Azam, have also taken to social media to wish their dads on Father’s Day 2020 and share pictures and posts of some memorable moments they have spent with their fathers.

On the cricketing front, Rohit was last seen in action in New Zealand. He played in the five-match T20I series which India clean-swept. Rohit played the opening four matches of the T20I series before an injury ruled him out for the rest of the tour.

