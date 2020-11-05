Rohit Sharma might have gotten out on a duck in the Qualifier 1 but later it was Ishan Kishan was the one who took charge and kept on slamming huge sixes in order to rescue from the first hiccup of the Mumbai Indians. During the course of his innings, the South African wicket-keeper slammed 40 runs from 25 balls and was seen hammering tall sixes and four. He left the Delhi Capitals bowling sweating after those massive sixes and fours. The Mumbai Indians captain was already worried about his early departure but was soon smiling ear-to-ear.MI vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

The moment Ishan Kishan skied it up, the other camera recorded the reaction of the Mumbai Indians captain. Initially, Rohit got a bit tense with the ball in the air but as it sailed across the boundary, the Mumbai Indians skipper could not hide his smile and his worried face broke out into a stunning smile. The video of his reaction soon went viral on social media. Check out the video of the same below:

That smile on rohit sharma face after Ishan Kishan last ball six Jasprit bumrah and Trent Boult Already mumbai Indians in final Bad start by delhi capitals Boom boom Mumbai Indians vs delhi capitals Mi vs dc Retweet#MI #MIvDC #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/ByotvnIEaL — gautam gada (@gatsbyweed) November 5, 2020

Delhi Capitals are chasing a total of 201 runs on the board. So far they have lost six wickets scoring 122 runs. Three of their batsmen- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane made way into the pavilion on a golden duck.

