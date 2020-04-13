Ross Taylor 2.0: Fan Copies New Zealand Cricketer's Batting Style To Such Perfection That It Will Leave You Awestruck, Watch Viral Video

Steven Neway Copies Ross Taylor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ross Taylor is one of the best batsmen to have played for New Zealand and his record in international cricket is sensational too. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling all the major cricket series and tournament around the world, the maestro is not able to showcase his on-flied blitzes. Nevertheless, one of his fans named Steven Neway is grabbing a lot of limelight for replicating Taylor's batting style to perfection. In a viral video, the fan can b seen impersonating Taylor’s unique batting style courtesy which he is receiving a lot of praises too. Ross Taylor Becomes 2nd New Zealand Cricketer to Smash 7000 Runs in Test Cricket.

According to New Zealand media, Neway is an Auckland-based club cricketer who studies in Dunedin. In the video shared by Alternative Commentary Collective (ACC), Steven can be seen sporting some New Zealand cricket team gears. Be it Taylor’s changing expressions or his unique shots, Neway’s imitation had all the characteristics of the Kiwi maestro and hence, he is doing rounds of social media. Well, the clip also proved to be a treat for those fans who are badly missing Taylor’s prowess. Meanwhile, let’s look at the viral video.

Watch Video:

Taylor has been enjoying a great run in all forms of cricket and his recent performances have been sensational too. He played a crucial role in guiding the Blackcaps to a 3-0 triumph in the ODI series against India. The right-handed batsman was last seen in action during the first ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Sydney which the Men in Yellow clichéd by 71 runs. However, the remaining games of the series were called off owing to the global health scare.