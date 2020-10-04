In search for yet another victory in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will battle it out at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 5 (Monday). Both sides have made brilliant starts to their respective campaigns and will be determined to extend their purple patch. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Rajasthan Royals in their last meeting while Shreyas Iyer and Co are coming off an emphatic victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Notably, winner of this contest will advance to the top of the team standings which increases the stakes even further. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites RCB vs DD IPL 2020 match 19. RCB vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19.

Delhi have put up an all-round show so far and are one of the front runners to lift their maiden title. Every top-order batsman namely Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis have clicked in the previous games while South African speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been handling the bowling department well. For RCB, Devudutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers have performed consistently while skipper Virat Kohli got his lost sheen back in his last outing. In the bowling department, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal have been doing well. RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

RCB vs DC Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmarkers are also expecting the upcoming game to go down to the wire as both sides have been given the same price. As per Bet365, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are placed at 1.90.

RCB vs DC Predictions: Who will win?

With both the sides placed in the top three of the team standings, predicting the favourites will not be an easy job. However, one can place their bet on Delhi Capitals as all their batsmen are in good form and other than Saini and Chahal, RCB don't have many potent bowling options.

Speaking of history between the two teams Royal Challengers Bangalore dominate the head-to-head records with 14 wins from 23 games. Delhi registered victories on eight occasions while remaining one meeting was washed out due to rain.

