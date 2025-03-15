RR IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: As a surprise to the whole cricketing world, Rajasthan Royals ended up winning the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, under the late Shane Warne, who led an inexperienced and raw side, which unearthed several future legends. Since, then RR have followed the ethos of being a franchise, that promotes young talent, and helps players get a platform, all while constantly remaining on the hunt for their second IPL title. RR will once again try to win the coveted trophy in the upcoming IPL 2025 edition under the leadership of Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, you can download the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF. The IPL 2025 edition also sees the return of former mentor and captain Rahul Dravid, who will be donning the role of a coach this time around, along with Kumar Sangakkara as Team Director. CSK Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.
In IPL 2024, RR finished third in the league stage with 17 points from 14 matches, ensuring a place in the playoffs. First, Rajasthan Royals faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eliminator, winning the contest by 4 wickets, and then took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. Unfortunately, RR came second in the contest and were knocked out as SRH won the tie by 36 to qualify for the IPL 2024 Final.
RR Full IPL 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|March 23
|3:30 PM IST
|SRH vs RR
|Hyderabad
|March 26
|7:30 PM IST
|RR vs KKR
|Guwahati
|March 30
|7:30 PM IST
|RR vs CSK
|Guwahati
|April 5
|7:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs RR
|Chandigarh
|April 9
|7:30 PM IST
|GT vs RR
|Ahmedabad
|April 13
|3:30 PM IST
|RR vs RCB
|Jaipur
|April 16
|7:30 PM IST
|DC vs RR
|Delhi
|April 19
|7:30 PM IST
|RR vs LSG
|Jaipur
|April 24
|7:30 PM IST
|RCB vs RR
|Bengaluru
|April 28
|7:30 PM IST
|RR vs GT
|Jaipur
|May 1
|7:30 PM IST
|RR vs MI
|Jaipur
|May 4
|3:30 PM IST
|KKR vs RR
|Kolkata
|May 12
|7:30 PM IST
|CSK vs RR
|Chennai
|May 16
|7:30 PM IST
|RR vs PBKS
|Jaipur
For IPL 2025, RR have an explosive and young side, which sees the likes of Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, and Sandeep Sharma play as veterans despite being quite young themselves. Dravid will be eager to continue his trophy-winning coaching stint with RR as well, having tasted success with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
