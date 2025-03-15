RR IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: As a surprise to the whole cricketing world, Rajasthan Royals ended up winning the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, under the late Shane Warne, who led an inexperienced and raw side, which unearthed several future legends. Since, then RR have followed the ethos of being a franchise, that promotes young talent, and helps players get a platform, all while constantly remaining on the hunt for their second IPL title. RR will once again try to win the coveted trophy in the upcoming IPL 2025 edition under the leadership of Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, you can download the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF. The IPL 2025 edition also sees the return of former mentor and captain Rahul Dravid, who will be donning the role of a coach this time around, along with Kumar Sangakkara as Team Director. CSK Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

In IPL 2024, RR finished third in the league stage with 17 points from 14 matches, ensuring a place in the playoffs. First, Rajasthan Royals faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eliminator, winning the contest by 4 wickets, and then took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. Unfortunately, RR came second in the contest and were knocked out as SRH won the tie by 36 to qualify for the IPL 2024 Final.

RR Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 23 3:30 PM IST SRH vs RR Hyderabad March 26 7:30 PM IST RR vs KKR Guwahati March 30 7:30 PM IST RR vs CSK Guwahati April 5 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs RR Chandigarh April 9 7:30 PM IST GT vs RR Ahmedabad April 13 3:30 PM IST RR vs RCB Jaipur April 16 7:30 PM IST DC vs RR Delhi April 19 7:30 PM IST RR vs LSG Jaipur April 24 7:30 PM IST RCB vs RR Bengaluru April 28 7:30 PM IST RR vs GT Jaipur May 1 7:30 PM IST RR vs MI Jaipur May 4 3:30 PM IST KKR vs RR Kolkata May 12 7:30 PM IST CSK vs RR Chennai May 16 7:30 PM IST RR vs PBKS Jaipur

For IPL 2025, RR have an explosive and young side, which sees the likes of Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, and Sandeep Sharma play as veterans despite being quite young themselves. Dravid will be eager to continue his trophy-winning coaching stint with RR as well, having tasted success with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).