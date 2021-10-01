Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The RR vs CSK clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have very different objectives and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for RR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: CSK Secure Playoff Berth, SRH Out Of Contention.

Rajasthan Royals are one of the many teams battling out for the final playoff spot and need a win over the league leaders to keep their hopes alive. The Sanju Samson-led side heads into the game on the back of three consecutive losses any slip-ups could see them fall out of contention. Meanwhile, CSK are aiming to consolidate the top spot and win will take them closer towards the objective.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR) can be your keeper.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Evin Lewis (RR), Ambatu Rayudu (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) can be the batters.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Chris Morris (RR), Sam Curran (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK) can be the all-rounders.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Chetan Sakariya (RR), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Josh Hazlewood (CSK) can be the bowlers.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Evin Lewis (RR), Ambatu Rayudu (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Chris Morris (RR), Sam Curran (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK), Chetan Sakariya (RR), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Josh Hazlewood (CSK).

Faf du Plessis (CSK) can be the captain of your fantasy team while Sanju Samson (RR) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2021 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).