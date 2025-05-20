CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match number 62, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). The CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20. The CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. CSK vs RR IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race and will take this opportunity to try out some new players. While CSK have one more game left after this fixture, this will be RR’s last game of the season and they would definitely want to end it on a high. Meanwhile, we have drafted the CSK vs RR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 62.

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson (RR) and Dhruv Jurel (RR).

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Dewald Brevis (CSK), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) and Ayush Mhatre (CSK).

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Riyan Parag (RR).

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), Tushar Deshpande (RR) and Noor Ahmad (CSK).

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Noor Ahmad (c), Ayush Mhatre (vc).

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sanju Samson (RR), Dhruv Jurel (RR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Dewald Brevis (CSK), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR), Ayush Mhatre (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Riyan Parag (RR), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), Tushar Deshpande (RR) and Noor Ahmad (CSK).

