RR vs CSK Live Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals play their first match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). And they will be up against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The RR vs CSK IPL 2020 match takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While RR will be looking to open their IPL 2020 campaign with a win, CSK, who defeated Mumbai Indians in their opening match, will be looking to register second victory of the season. Continue reading to find out the RR vs CSK live streaming online details along with free telecast on TV channels. RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Chennai Super Kings were off to a good start after defeating defending champions by five wickets in the IPL 2020 opener. Super Kings registered a compressive victory. The action in IPL 2020 moves to Sharjah where we will get the first look of Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals.

RR vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 4 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. RR vs CSK match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of RR vs CSK match. RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Sanju Samson, Sam Curran and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

RR vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 4 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

CSK and RR have previously met 21 times in the IPL. Super Kings leads the head-to-head record by 14 wins while Royals have won just seven games. RR will be hoping to turn the tide this time around.

