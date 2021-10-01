Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The RR vs CSK clash in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02, 2021 (Saturday). CSK are through to the playoff while RR are still aiming for a top-four finish. So ahead of the RR vs CSK clash, we take a look at Abu Dhabi weather and how the pitch could behave. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: CSK Secure Playoff Berth, SRH Out Of Contention.

After three consecutive losses, Rajasthan Royals hopes of a playoff finish have taken a huge hit but the Sanju Samson-led outfit still remains in contention to finish inside the top four. However, the inaugural champions must remain perfect from here onwards. Meanwhile, CSK became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage and now will aim to consolidate the top spot in the table. VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List: Shikhar Dhawan Tops List of Batsmen With Most Runs in Indian Premier League Season 14.

Abu Dhabi Weather

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather n Abu Dhabi on October 02, 2021 (Saturday) for the RR vs CSK clash is great for an entertaining game of cricket. The temperatures will be in the lower 30 degrees Celcius mark and there are no chances of rain so an uninterrupted clash can be expected.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The strip at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has supported the bowlers more this season as the venue has seen low-scoriung encounters. However, batting gets easier as the game progresses as teams chasing have won three of the four encounters at the Stadium. So bowling first will be a good choice for any captain given the dew factor playing a role late on.

