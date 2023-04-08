David Warner achieved a remarkable milestone which cemented his legacy as one of the IPL greats but failed to guide his team to their first victory in the tournament this year as Delhi Capitals suffered a 57-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals. The crowd at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium cheered on for the hosts-Rajasthan Royals with all their heart. They were not disappointed as the Sanju Samson-led outfit notched up their second victory the season. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the Royals a firing start, putting up 98 runs in just 8.3 overs before the latter departed for a well-made 60 off 31 balls. Buttler continued, though and ended up with 79 runs off 51 deliveries. Rajasthan Royals’ innings received some late impetus from the bat of Shimron Hetmyer as he and Dhruv Jurel ensured that the target was 200. What a Catch! Sanju Samson Grabs One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During RR vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

What happened next would Delhi Capitals’ fans for a long time. Trent Boult, opening the bowling for Rajasthan Royals, struck twice in his first over-dismissing Impact Player Prithvi Shaw and also Manish Pandey to finish with a double wicket maiden. That setback seemed to have dealt a body blow to Delhi Capitals, whose chase did not take off. Warner once again was amongst the runs, but the pace at which those came continued to be a concern for him as well as his team. He also became the first overseas player and fastest batter to complete 6,000 runs in the IPL. But that was perhaps the only positive talking point of Delhi Capitals’ batting performance, which finished at 142/9. Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets apiece. Riyan Parag's Grandfather Wears Rajasthan Royals Jersey to Support His Grandson for His 50th IPL Match (See Pic).

RR vs DC Stat Highlights

#David Warner completed 6000 runs in the IPL.

#Warner is the first overseas player to do so.

#Warner also is the fastest to achieve this feat (165 innings).

#He is the third player alongside Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, to achieve this.

#Warner has the best average (42.28) out of 13 batters who have scored 4,000 IPL runs.

#Trent Boult has taken two wickets for the fourth time in IPL since 2020. It is the highest for any bowler.

#20 runs--the most expensive over of this year's IPL.

With three defeats in as many games, Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back and seek their first points of the tournament when they take on Mumbai Indians on April 11. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, would hope to maintain their good form when they face Chennai Super Kings.

