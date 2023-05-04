Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Gujarat Titans in their next fixture in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday, May 5. The game will take place in Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rajasthan Royals are currently in the 4th position in the table with 10 points from 9 matches. They suffered a defeat against Mumbai Indians in their latest match and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been Rajasthan's best batter in this season. He will have to be at his best against a strong Gujarat bowling lineup. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Ashwin are two of the best spinners in the country and RR's bowling is hugely dependent on this duo. RR vs GT IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 48 in Jaipur.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans were stunned by Delhi Capitals in their previous match. Chasing a total of 130 runs, Gujarat fell short and lost two valuable points. Despite this, GT are currently at the top of the table. Hardik Pandya scored a half-century after an early collapse. Hardik returning back to form was a big positive for GT. Shubman Gill is having a very good season and it was a rare off night for the GT batter. On the other hand, GT have one of the strongest bowling attacks in the tournament. The trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mohhamed Shami will be hoping to deliver once again. Today, in this article let's take a look at how the weather in Jaipur will behave and the pitch in Sawai Mansingh Stadium can play out during the course of the RR vs GT IPL 2023 clash.

Jaipur Weather Report

Jaipur Weather During Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match (Image Credits - Accuweather)

In a piece of very good news for the fans, there are no chance of rain during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match in Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. According to a report from Accuweather, the temperature will remain between 27-33 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, the humidity will over around 28-43 per cent. MS Dhoni Inspires Jonty Rhodes: Lucknow Super Giants Fielding Coach Explains Why He Helped Ground Staff in Ekana Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The surface of Sawai Mansingh Stadium usually offers good help to the spin bowlers due to its slowness. With bigger boundaries, it becomes hard to attack the spinners. Fast bowlers also get some help at the start of the innings. Rajasthan Royals have managed to breach the 200-run mark once on this ground, this season.

