RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In match number six of the Indian Premier League 2025 Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match takes place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 26. The RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 6.

After losing their respective opening matches, both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to open their account on the IPL 2025 points table. KKR lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home while RR were outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, we have drafted the RR vs KKR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. Bizarre! Virat Kohli Shown as Bowler on KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score Ticker During Josh Hazlewood's Over, Fans React.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson (RR), Quinton de Kock (KKR) and Dhruv Jurel (RR).

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Rinku Singh (KKR) and Shimron Hetmyer (RR).

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR) and Wanindu Hasaranga (RR).

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) and Tushar Deshpande (RR).

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine (c), Sanju Samson (vc).

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sanju Samson (RR), Quinton de Kock (KKR), Dhruv Jurel (RR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Tushar Deshpande (RR).

