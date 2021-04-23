Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get their season back on track as they face each other in match 18 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 24, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides are on a poor run of form and will be looking to put an end to it. So ahead of the clash, we bring you the weather in Mumbai and how the pitch will behave for RR vs KKR match. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: Unbeaten RCB Overtakes CSK at Number One Spot.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have had difficult starts to their season, losing three of their four games so far but will be aiming to get back to winning ways at the expense of the other. The teams have some of the best players of the shorter format and it is likely that a number of changes will be made in the playing XI hoping it will spark a change in their fortunes heading into the rest of the campaign.

Mumbai Weather

Mumbai Weather on April 24, 2021 (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Mumbai on April 24, 2021 (Saturday) is expected to be in the late 20 degrees and early 30 degree Celsius mark. The skies are likely to be cloudy during the time of the game and there are no we can expect a complete match without any interruptions.

Wankhede Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium saw a number of low-scoring encounters at the start but in recent weeks, the strip is behaving as expected and teams are able to put on huge score on the board. The pitch in Mumbai has always been batting friendly and another run-fest could be expected. Dew is likely to play very little role in the game.

