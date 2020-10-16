Rajasthan Royals (RR) will hope to turnaround their campaign when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 17 (Saturday). Steve Smith’s side have lost five of their last six games and are in the second last place in the IPL 2020 points table while RCB are third with five wins out of eight games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for the team prediction tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the RR vs RCB match should scroll down for all information. RR vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 33

Unlike the past three seasons, Virat Kohli’s RCB side have had a great start to the IPL 2020 season and have won five matches from the eight they have played. They lost to Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets in their previous game but RCB will be confident against Rajasthan Royals having thrashed them by eight wickets in the previous meeting earlier this season. But RR still lead the head-to-head records with 10 wins in 22 meetings with three games ending in no results. They have also won three of the past five clashes between these teams. RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper – AB de Villiers (RCB) and Sanju Samson (RR) should be picked as the wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) and Riyan Parag (RR) should be picked the captain for this fantasy team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Chris Morris (RCB), Shivam Dube (RR) and Rahul Tewatia (RR) will be the all-rounders for this fantasy team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Navdeep Saini (RCB) and Jofra Archer (RR) will be the three bowlers for this fantasy team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: AB de Villiers (RCB), Sanju Samson (RR), Virat Kohli (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Riyan Parag (RR), Chris Morris (RCB), Shivam Dube (RR), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Navdeep Saini (RCB) and Jofra Archer (RR).

Jofra Archer (RR) should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team while Devdutt Padikkal (RR) can be appointed as the vice-captain for this side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).