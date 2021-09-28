Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 29, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams are hoping to make it into the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans searching for RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: RR Fail To Move Into Playoff Spot After Loss To SRH.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore head into this game on the back of contrasting results but are hoping to record a win as they hope to consolidate their place in the top four of the points table. RR are currently sixth in the points table while RCB are placed third in the team standings.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR) can be the keeper.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – AB de Villiers (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Ewin Lewis (RR), Mahipal Lomror (RR) can be the batters.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Chris Morris (RR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB) can be the all-rounders.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB), Chetan Sakariya (RR) can be the bowlers.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), AB de Villiers (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Ewin Lewis (RR), Mahipal Lomror (RR), Chris Morris (RR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB), Chetan Sakariya (RR).

Sanju Samson (RR) can be selected as the captain of your team while AB de Villiers (RCB) can be selected as the vice-captain.

