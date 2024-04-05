RR vs RCB, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

RR is going well for now in this season. RR are still undefeated after playing three matches in IPL 2024 season. RCB only have been able to win a single game out of four played this season.

Cricket Dilpreet Singh| Apr 05, 2024 04:43 PM IST
A+
A-
RR vs RCB, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur (Image: @dharma_sastra6/Twitter)

Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RR is going well for now in this season. RR are still undefeated after playing three matches in IPL 2024 season. They are currently sitting in the second spot on the points table. Their batting and bowling sections have been pretty balanced. The bowling lineup of Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and now Nandre Burger dominated the batting lineup of the MI. RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 19 in Jaipur.

RCB's top order failed yet again when it was needed the most. Virat Kohli stays at the top in the orange cap race. RCB on the other hand faced the loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). LSG batsmen completely dominated the bowlers of the RCB. Faf du Plessis and co will be looking forward to making a comeback and also want to get back their confidence. Rajasthan Royals Release All Pink Jersey Dedicating to Women of Rajasthan for RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Jaipur Weather Report

Festivals
Navreh 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Rituals and Celebrations of the First Day of Kashmiri New Year Navreh 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Rituals and Celebrations of the First Day of Kashmiri New Year
  • Videos
    Shab-E-Qadr Mubarak 2024 Images, Greetings, Messages, Quotes And Wallpapers To Send To Loved Ones Shab-E-Qadr Mubarak 2024 Images, Greetings, Messages, Quotes And Wallpapers To Send To Loved Ones
    • Close
    Search

    RR vs RCB, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

    RR is going well for now in this season. RR are still undefeated after playing three matches in IPL 2024 season. RCB only have been able to win a single game out of four played this season.

    Cricket Dilpreet Singh| Apr 05, 2024 04:43 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    RR vs RCB, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur (Image: @dharma_sastra6/Twitter)

    Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RR is going well for now in this season. RR are still undefeated after playing three matches in IPL 2024 season. They are currently sitting in the second spot on the points table. Their batting and bowling sections have been pretty balanced. The bowling lineup of Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and now Nandre Burger dominated the batting lineup of the MI. RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 19 in Jaipur.

    RCB's top order failed yet again when it was needed the most. Virat Kohli stays at the top in the orange cap race. RCB on the other hand faced the loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). LSG batsmen completely dominated the bowlers of the RCB. Faf du Plessis and co will be looking forward to making a comeback and also want to get back their confidence. Rajasthan Royals Release All Pink Jersey Dedicating to Women of Rajasthan for RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

    Jaipur Weather Report

    Expected Weather in Jaipur at the Time of RR vs RCB match (Source; Accuweather)

    Great news for fans as there are no chances of rain during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match as per the weather report above. The temperature will vary between 28-32 degrees Celcius. The fans will be able to enjoy the match without any distractions from rain.

    Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

    The average first innings total on this pitch comes around 160 runs as the pitch mostly favours batsmen but the large square boundary does make the batsmen sweat sometimes. Teams chasing on this pitch have been able to win 34 matches out of 54 played.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    IPL IPL 2024 Jaipur Weather Jaipur weather forecast Jaipur weather report Jaipur Weather Today Jaipur Weather Updates R&R Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB Royal Challengers Bengaluru RR vs RCB RR vs RCB Pitch Report RR vs RCB Weather Report RR vs RCB Weather Updates Sawai Mansingh Stadium Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report
    You might also like
    A-
    RR vs RCB, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur (Image: @dharma_sastra6/Twitter)

    Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RR is going well for now in this season. RR are still undefeated after playing three matches in IPL 2024 season. They are currently sitting in the second spot on the points table. Their batting and bowling sections have been pretty balanced. The bowling lineup of Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and now Nandre Burger dominated the batting lineup of the MI. RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 19 in Jaipur.

    RCB's top order failed yet again when it was needed the most. Virat Kohli stays at the top in the orange cap race. RCB on the other hand faced the loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). LSG batsmen completely dominated the bowlers of the RCB. Faf du Plessis and co will be looking forward to making a comeback and also want to get back their confidence. Rajasthan Royals Release All Pink Jersey Dedicating to Women of Rajasthan for RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

    Jaipur Weather Report

    Expected Weather in Jaipur at the Time of RR vs RCB match (Source; Accuweather)

    Great news for fans as there are no chances of rain during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match as per the weather report above. The temperature will vary between 28-32 degrees Celcius. The fans will be able to enjoy the match without any distractions from rain.

    Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

    The average first innings total on this pitch comes around 160 runs as the pitch mostly favours batsmen but the large square boundary does make the batsmen sweat sometimes. Teams chasing on this pitch have been able to win 34 matches out of 54 played.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    IPL IPL 2024 Jaipur Weather Jaipur weather forecast Jaipur weather report Jaipur Weather Today Jaipur Weather Updates R&R Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB Royal Challengers Bengaluru RR vs RCB RR vs RCB Pitch Report RR vs RCB Weather Report RR vs RCB Weather Updates Sawai Mansingh Stadium Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report
    You might also like
    RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 19 in Jaipur
    Cricket

    RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 19 in Jaipur
    IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of SRH vs CSK T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports
    Cricket

    IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of SRH vs CSK T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports
    GT vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: ‘Accidental’ Player Shashank Singh Sizzles As Punjab Kings Record Highest Run-Chase Of This Season
    Cricket

    GT vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: ‘Accidental’ Player Shashank Singh Sizzles As Punjab Kings Record Highest Run-Chase Of This Season
    RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 19 in Jaipur
    Cricket

    RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 19 in Jaipur
    IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of SRH vs CSK T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports
    Cricket

    IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of SRH vs CSK T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports
    GT vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: ‘Accidental’ Player Shashank Singh Sizzles As Punjab Kings Record Highest Run-Chase Of This Season
    Cricket

    GT vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: ‘Accidental’ Player Shashank Singh Sizzles As Punjab Kings Record Highest Run-Chase Of This Season
    Purple Cap in IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma Dethrones Mustafizur Rahman From Top Spot, Leads List of Highest Wicket-Takers
    Cricket

    Purple Cap in IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma Dethrones Mustafizur Rahman From Top Spot, Leads List of Highest Wicket-Takers
    Cricket

    GT vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: ‘Accidental’ Player Shashank Singh Sizzles As Punjab Kings Record Highest Run-Chase Of This Season
    Purple Cap in IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma Dethrones Mustafizur Rahman From Top Spot, Leads List of Highest Wicket-Takers
    Cricket

    Purple Cap in IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma Dethrones Mustafizur Rahman From Top Spot, Leads List of Highest Wicket-Takers
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Chelsea vs Man United
    50K+ searches
    Family Star
    50K+ searches
    Family Star Movie Review
    50K+ searches
    Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
    20K+ searches
    Liverpool
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Chelsea vs Man United
    50K+ searches
    Family Star
    50K+ searches
    Family Star Movie Review
    50K+ searches
    Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
    20K+ searches
    Liverpool
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly