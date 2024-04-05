RR vs RCB, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RR is going well for now in this season. RR are still undefeated after playing three matches in IPL 2024 season. They are currently sitting in the second spot on the points table. Their batting and bowling sections have been pretty balanced. The bowling lineup of Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and now Nandre Burger dominated the batting lineup of the MI. RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 19 in Jaipur.

RCB's top order failed yet again when it was needed the most. Virat Kohli stays at the top in the orange cap race. RCB on the other hand faced the loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). LSG batsmen completely dominated the bowlers of the RCB. Faf du Plessis and co will be looking forward to making a comeback and also want to get back their confidence. Rajasthan Royals Release All Pink Jersey Dedicating to Women of Rajasthan for RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Jaipur Weather Report

Expected Weather in Jaipur at the Time of RR vs RCB match (Source; Accuweather)

Great news for fans as there are no chances of rain during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match as per the weather report above. The temperature will vary between 28-32 degrees Celcius. The fans will be able to enjoy the match without any distractions from rain.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The average first innings total on this pitch comes around 160 runs as the pitch mostly favours batsmen but the large square boundary does make the batsmen sweat sometimes. Teams chasing on this pitch have been able to win 34 matches out of 54 played.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).