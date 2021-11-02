South Africa and Bangladesh collide in a crucial encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. This match is important especially keeping in mind the fact that if the Proteas win, they would be very close to ensuring a spot in the semifinals after England already booked their slot in the last four. Temba Bavuma's side have won their last two games after losing the first match to Australia. They have a superior net run rate to Aaron Finch's side and a win is what they would dearly hope for at this stage.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: England Extend Unbeaten Run Bangladesh on the other hand, have lost their best player Shakib Al Hasan to injury and that would be a big blow to them, considering the fact that they are yet to win a match in the tournament and are desperately in search of their first two points.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shamim Hossain