Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heart-whelming family picture on Instagram while wishing fans on the occasion of Christmas 2020. Just like normal folks, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is sitting around the decorated Christmas tree with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and four children Cristiano Jr, Alana, Eva and Mateo. “We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness,” wrote the former Real Madrid striker while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. The comment section got flooded in no time with fans showering their love on Ronaldo. While several appreciated the adorable family picture, many wished the Portuguese talisman on the occasion. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Merry Christmas to Fans in This Captivating Video.

Christmas is one of the most significant festivals of Christians and is celebrated to rejoice the birth of Jesus Christ. The special day is celebrated on December 25 every year, and people worldwide enjoy the occasion. Ronaldo is also enjoying a gala time with Juventus’ next fixture scheduled on January 4. The 35-year-old indeed got a much-needed break, and his recent schedule was nothing but jam-packed. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the ace striker celebrated Christmas 2020. Georgina Rodriguez Poses With Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Calls Him 'My Sweet Little Man.'

View Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s last outing before Christmas vacation wasn’t a great one as Fiorentina took the Old Lady by storm and recorded a 3-0 triumph at the Allianz Stadium. This was also Juventus’ first defeat of the Serie A season, and they’ll be raring to bounce back as soon as possible. Their next fixture is against Udinese on January 4.

