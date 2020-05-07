Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya Condole Vizag Gas Leak Victims, Offer Prayer & Support to Families of Those Affected

Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya joined the sports fraternity in condoling the deaths due to the gas leak in an LG Polymers factory in Andhra Pradesh. Tendulkar and Pandya also offered their condolences to the families that have been affected by the tragedy and prayed for the quick recovery of those fighting survival. A styrene gas leak from around 03:00 am on May 07, 2020 (Thursday) left 11 people, including an 8-year-old and two senior citizens, dead while over 5000 people have been rushed to the hospital after falling sick due to breathing-in the gas. The factory is reportedly owned by a Korea group and has been allegedly left unattended since the lockdown was announced. Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza Join Sports Fraternity in Condoling Deaths and Offering Support to Victims of Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy.

"Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking," said Tendulkar in his Twitter post. "Praying for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted by the gas leak and my deepest condolences with the families who have lost their loved ones." Many cattle and animals were also found, according to pictures circulating on social media, lying dead on the roads while people lay unconscious on roadsides.

Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking. Praying for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted by the gas leak and my deepest condolences with the families who have lost their loved ones.#VizagGasLeak. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 7, 2020

The #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking to see. Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 7, 2020

Some visuals showed white fluid coming out of people’s noses. Many were reported to have fallen sick and knocked unconscious when trying to escape the area surrounding the gas factory. “Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected,” Pandya said Gas Leakin a Twitter message calling the incident heart-breaking to see.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane also offered their support and prayed for the quick recovery of those as well for the families of those that passed away in the horrific incident. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings also offered condolences.

The loss of lives is always sad and my condolences to the bereaved families. May god give you strength and I pray for the well being of everyone in the hospital. #VizagGasLeak — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 7, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the #VizagGasLeak. Let's pray for the speedy recovery of people in hospitals and the families who lost their loved ones. — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 7, 2020

Thoughts go out to the city of Vizag and all the families affected. Stay strong 🙏#VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/Ia56t9uUlN — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 7, 2020

What to do when staying home isn't safe either? Heartbreaking news from the City of Destiny. All our thoughts with the lost souls and prayers with the families affected. #VizagGasLeak 💔 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 7, 2020

Prayers and support have poured in from around the country but the number of fatalities and those affected by the gas leakage is assumed to increase in the coming hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held an emergency meeting with the government authorities while Vice-president Ram Nath Kovind also offered his support. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of those deceased in the tragedy.