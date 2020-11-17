Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar brought curtains to his illustrious career on November 15 in 2013. As Master Blaster's retirement completed seven years, fans remembered his tremendous contribution towards the game – hailing him on Twitter. On the occasion, Tendulkar also revealed a 'wonderful gift' given to him by Chris Gayle, Brian Lara and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on his retirement. Sharing a video on Instagram, the talismanic batsman showcases the steel drum, expressing gratitude towards West Indies cricket for their gesture. Later in the video, the batting maestro also went to play the drum. On This Day in 2013: Sachin Tendulkar Bid Adieu to International Cricket.

"#OnThisDay years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. Drum I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their Love and respect. Thank you once again. @BCCI," Sachin captioned the video on the picture-sharing website. Sachin Tendulkar & Brian Lara Go Golfing, Master Blaster Praises Caribbean Legend.

View Post:

#OnThisDay 7️⃣ years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum.🥁 I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again. 🙏🏼♥️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/JtpZB8XV1Z — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2020

"Exactly sever year ago, on this very day I was presented with this beautiful steel drums by the West Indian cricket board, the entire team and my dear friend Brian Lara. To me this represents Love and respect that you have had for me and I reciprocate that. Thank you so very much for the special gift," Sachin said in the video.

"I remember when Brian Lara had come home, he had played this and it sounded amazing. Let's see if I can play a bit. I know it's not gonna sound like that, but this is my tribute to all of you. Thank you for everything that you have done for me," he added.

Meanwhile, Sachin created and thrashed a plethora of records in his staggering 24-year-old career. While he's the only player to feature in 200 Test matches, no one is even near his tally of 100 international centuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).