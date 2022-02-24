Mumbai, Feb 24: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed shock over his allegedly morphed images being used to endorse a casino and said he will soon be taking legal action against the misuse of his image. Tendulkar took to social media on Thursday to clarify that he had nothing to do with the advertisements of a casino doing the rounds on the social media, which has his picture. Virat Kohli Reveals Thought Behind Quitting RCB Captaincy, Says, ‘Wanted Some Space’

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino," Tendulkar said a statement on his Twitter handle.

"I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol--directly or indirectly-- in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," Tendulkar, who has always maintained a spotless image, said in the statement. The former India cricket captain, the most successful batter in international cricket, requested everyone to "remain vigilant about misleading images on social media".

"While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," the legendary cricketer said in the statement.

