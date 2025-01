Mumbai, January 10: Legendary Mumbai cricketers and former captains of the Indian team will join the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium on January 19. The events will commence on January 12, leading up to a grand main event on January 19, as an exciting evening awaits fans. Mumbai legends and former Indian cricket captains, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Diana Edulji will unite to commemorate the historic significance of Wankhede Stadium. Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on Rishabh Pant for His Strike Rate After Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsman Smashes 61 Runs Off 33 Balls in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (See Post).

This celebration promises to honour the stadium’s pivotal role in the sport’s legacy. The main event will also feature Mumbai’s legendary men’s and women’s players from both domestic and international cricket. Attendees can look forward to performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul and breath-taking laser show.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "As we mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, I warmly invite all cricket fans to be part of this momentous occasion. Our legendary heroes will join us in the celebrations, and together, we will pay tribute to the rich legacy of the Wankhede Stadium which is a pride of Mumbai. Let’s make this celebration truly unforgettable."

As a part of the celebrations, the MCA office-bearers and Apex Council Members will release a coffee table book on January 19. A commemorative postal stamp will also be issued to honour the esteemed legacy of Wankhede Stadium. During the celebration week, MCA will conduct a cricket match between MCA officials and Consul General bureaucrats on January 12. ‘Coaching Staff Kya Kar Rahe…’ Sunil Gavaskar Fires Shot at Gautam Gambhir-Led Coaching Staff Following India Batters Failure in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Celebrating the contributions and commitment of Mumbai cricket’s unsung heroes, MCA will felicitate the groundsmen of MCA’s clubs and grounds and organise the Polly Umrigar Health Camp and a special lunch for them on January 15, followed by the felicitation of the members of the Mumbai team that played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974.

