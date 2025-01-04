Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Rishabh Pant after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter put the Australia bowlers to the sword on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25. The left-hander tore apart the Australia national cricket team bowlers and hit them for big shots on both sides of the wicket. He entertained the fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground with some breathtaking hitting and finished with 61 runs off 33 balls. The Master Blaster lauded Rishabh Pant and wrote, "On a wicket where majority of the batters have batted at a SR of 50 or less, @RishabhPant17 's knock with a SR of 184 is truly remarkable. He has rattled Australia from ball one. It is always entertaining to watch him bat. What an impactful innings!" Rishabh Pant Scores Second-Fastest Fifty by an Indian in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat off 29 Balls During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Rishabh Pant

On a wicket where majority of the batters have batted at a SR of 50 or less, @RishabhPant17's knock with a SR of 184 is truly remarkable. He has rattled Australia from ball one. It is always entertaining to watch him bat. What an impactful innings!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/rU3L7OL1UX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2025

