Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff for repeated failure by the India batters during the home Test series against New Zealand and in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia. The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned the India batting coach for repeated batting failure in Tests. Gavaskar's statement comes up after India batters displayed a shambolic effort during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Team India suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the fifth Test in Sydney. The India national cricket team lost the five-match Test series 3-1 against the hosts. 'Superstar Culture Bharat Ko Nahi Chahiye....' Irfan Pathan Urges Virat Kohli and Other India Batters to Play Domestic Cricket Following 3-1 Test Series Loss Against Australia in BGT 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Sunil Gavaskar Slams India's Coaching Staff

