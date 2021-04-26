Arguably the finest batsman to have ever stepped onto the cricket field, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday (April 24) and greetings poured in from all over the world. On the occasion, the official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared a morphed video in which Tendulkar can be seen smashing some of the best bowlers of the modern era. Having played international cricket for over 23 years, the Master Blaster tormented many great bowlers like Courtney Walsh, Shane Warne and Wasim Akram. However, Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013, and many bowlers worldwide got a breather. Virat Kohli Extends Birthday Wishes to Sachin Tendulkar, Calls Master Blaster ‘One of the Greatest’ (View Post).

Nevertheless, a morphed video from ICC shows Tendulkar taking on Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Mustafizur Rahman and Pat Cummins. These four are among the leading fast bowlers in modern-day cricket, but they have never tackled Tendulkar. However, ICC believes that the talismanic cricketer would have taken these modern-day speedsters to the cleaners. “We've all seen those trademark @sachin_rt shots – but we've not seen them like this. Presenting Sachin Tendulkar, taking on Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins et al,” read the caption of the post. Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Fans for Birthday Greetings, Urges Recovered COVID-19 Patients to Donate Plasma (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

We've all seen those trademark @sachin_rt shots – but we've not seen them like this. Presenting Sachin Tendulkar, taking on Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins et al 😲 📺#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/USLwieRU98 — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2021

The comment section got flooded in no time, with fans impressed with ICC’s antics. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar had recently contracted the widely-spreading COVID-19 virus, but the Master Blaster has now fully recovered. On his birthday, the veteran asked all the citizens to stay at home and follow all the safety norms. He even urged the patients who have recovered from the virus to donate their plasmas for those in need.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).