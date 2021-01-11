Sachin Tendulkar has urged type citizens of India to drive safely and follow traffic rules at the start of Road Safety Week. ‘You're on the wrong side of everyone when you drive on the wrong side of the road!’ the former cricketer wrote on his social media. The 47-year-old has been a said advocate about road safety and has urged people to maintain safety while driving. National Road Safety Month 2021 Dates And Significance: Know the Events Held to Raise Awareness on Safe Driving And Better Streets.

Sachin Tendulkar at the start of 'Road Safety Week' has advised people to follow the traffic rules and regulations. To bring people attention’s to safety while driving, Master Blaster said that about 9,200 people died in 2019 in the country due to driving on the wrong side of the road and has urged people to make such kind of careless mistakes. Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar's 'Wear a Helmet' Banter Leaves Mumbai Police Impressed.

‘You're on the 𝗪𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 of everyone when you drive on the 𝗪𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 of the road! 9,200 people in Flag of India died in 2019 due to wrong side driving which is more than 1 death an hour. I even saw someone drive dangerously with a kid in front once’ Sachin Tendulkar wrote. ‘Let's all drive safely & follow traffic rules! It'll go a long way in helping our civic authorities function effectively and can save countless lives,’ he added.

See Tweet

Let's all drive safely & follow traffic rules! It'll go a long way in helping our civic authorities function effectively and can save countless lives. #RoadSafety #RoadSafetyWeek@MumbaiPolice @MORTHRoadSafety @NHAI_Official — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021

Over the years, the Central, State Governments, and several agencies observe 'National Road Safety Week' from January 11 to January 17. However, the Centre has announced that it will be 'National Road Safety Month' from this year onwards. The event aims to promote road safety and making the streets safer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).