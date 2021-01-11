Every year, the Central government, State governments, and several agencies observe 'National Road Safety Week' from January 11 to January 17. However, this year, the Centre has issued a notification that it will be 'National Road Safety Month' from this year onwards. The event aims to promote road safety and making the streets safer. There are many activities, events, workshops, and seminars that take place on this occasion. Both Central and State governments distribute awards in several categories. If you are looking for more information about National Road Safety Month 2021 – its observance, significance and other details, you have reached the right destination. World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2020: Date, Theme, History and Significance.

What is the date of observing National Road Safety Month 2021?

The National Road Safety Month 2021, starting this year, will be celebrated from January 18 to February 17. It would be the first observance of the national event.

Why is National Road Safety Month celebrated 2021?

There are thousands of people who die on roads every year in India. Negligence in driving, not wearing safety equipment, over-speeding, reckless driving, etc. are some of the common reasons for people getting killed on the roads, or being injured seriously. The occasion of National Road Safety Month aims to bring back the focus of common public on road safety measures, how people can avoid being careless, and focus on safe driving. Mumbai Police Gives a Witty Warning Against 'Drink and Drive' During Christmas Celebrations.

What will happen during the National Road Safety Month 2021?

Several activities take place during the National Road Safety Month. Some of the most prominent events that will happen during this entire month are as listed:

• Advocacy of Road Safety

• Road Safety awards

• Launch of Digital Road Safety Calendar 2021

• Awards and Certificates for Road Safety, Good Samaritans, etc.

• Selection of best performing states and UTs for Road Safety 2021

• National Highways Excellency Awards

What is the significance of National Road Safety Month 2021?

The observance of National Road Safety Month takes place under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' tutelage. The primary objective to observe this awareness month is to reduce road injuries and deaths. In 2015, India had committed to reduce the number of road accidents by half. However, the reality is otherwise. It continues to be a dream. Nonetheless, things have improved in the last few years. The government's awareness programs and strict fines have significantly impacted people striving to wear safety equipment and drive more responsibly in recent years. Colour Blind People May Soon Be Able to Get Driving Licence, Government Preparing Draft to Streamline Rules.

As we are set to celebrate the maiden National Road Safety Month this year, we at LatestLY, wish you all drive safely and responsibly this coming year. Because when it comes to driving recklessly, it not only puts your life at risk, but it jeopardises the life of other travellers and commuters as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).