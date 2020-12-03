One of the greatest cricketers of all time and Indian women’s national team captain, Mithali Raj, celebrates her 38th birthday today. On her special day, wishes poured in for the Jodhpur cricketer from several members of the cricketing fraternity and fans, and among them was Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Raj has played cricket at the highest level for around two decades and is still going strong. Mithali Raj Birthday Special: Records and Achievements of the Cricket Legend As She Turns 38.

Taking to his social media, Sachin Tendulkar wished women’s cricketer Mithali Raj on her 38th birthday. The Master Blaster shred a picture with the Indian team ODI captain with the caption, ‘Happy birthday @M_Raj03! Wish you the very best for the year ahead’

Happy birthday @M_Raj03! Wish you the very best for the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/UU5dukm4iP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 3, 2020

Mithali Raj is one of the most celebrated sportsperson in India and has played a crucial role in the rise of women’s cricket in the country. Raj is the current captain of the India women’s ODI cricket team and holds the distinction of being the only Indian captain to lead a team to two World Cup finals, a feat she achieved in 2017.

Mithali Raj made her debut for the national team at the age of 16 in 1999 against Ireland, scoring an unbeaten 114. She has gone on to represent the national team in 2019 WODIs, 89 WT20Is and 10WTests scoring 6888, 2364 and 663 runs in respective formats. Raj has a total of eight centuries to her name in total.

The cricket announced her retirement from the Twenty-20 format in 2019 but is still the captain of the national team in the 50-over format. She was the first Indian cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20 Internationals and is still the leading run-scorer for India in T20Is.

