Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after having retired from international cricket is making less appearances in public. While we saw Dhoni in action in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) since then fans have been eager to catch his glimpse. Recently, photos and vides from his advertisement shoot went viral. And now a video has gone viral from a function attended by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. In the video, Sakshi can been seen playfully teasing her husband with ‘Main tera, main tera’ song playing in the background. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Rawat Love Story, 7 Photos That Depict Their Romantic Journey.

Sakshi even poses with other friends as Dhoni sits cool and compared, as usual. The CSK captain will be seen in action at the IPL 2021, which is likely to get underway in April in India. Dhoni-led CSK for the first time failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs and now the former champions will be hoping to do better this season.

Here’s the Video

CSK think tank, including Dhoni, will be preparing for the IPL 2021 players auction which will take place on February 18 in Chennai. Ahead of the auction, CSK released six players- Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Monu Singh.

