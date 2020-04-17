Salman Khan or MS Dhoni? Kedar Jadhav Gives Heart-Winning Reply While Picking His Favourite Superstar

Salman Khan, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images)

Just like many other prominent athletes around the world, Indian all-rounder also went live on Instagram recently amid the COVID-19 lockdown. During the course of the chat session, Jadhav interacted with his fans and answered many queries. Well, many of his fans were aware of Jadhav’s love for Bollywood star Salman Khan and former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Hence, the Chennai Super Kings star was asked to pick his favourite superstar between the one and he gave a heart-winning reply. He chose the wicket-keeper batsman over the renowned actor, saying that because of Dhoni he was able to play for India and was able to meet the Bharat star. MS Dhoni Was Similar to Sourav Ganguly in Backing Youngsters, Says Zaheer Khan.

"For me both are superstars, I cannot differentiate. Because of MS Dhoni, I was able to play the duration that I played and because of Mahi bhai, I get to meet Salman bhai. So, I think it will be always Mahi bhai first and then Salman bhai," said Kedar Jadhav during an Instagram live session.

Adding to the topic, the 35-year old said that choosing between the two prominent Indian personalities is just like picking your favourite parent. "It is very difficult for me it like asking which parent you like the most, is your mom favourite or is your dad favourite," he added.

Fans wouldn’t have forgotten the moment when Jadhav replicated Salman Khan’s iconic hook-step from Dabang after registering his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe in 2015. While on many previous occasions the 2018-IPL winner heaped praises on Dhoni and he also credits him for his success.

Talking further about Dhoni, Jadhav was in no spot of bother in picking the 2011 World Cup-winning captain as his favourite cricketer and he also shared his first impression of the talismanic player. "When I met Mahi bhai, my impression was he's India captain, he's very strict and you know he is very calm but he is very focussed. I used to get very intimidated by him even when he was relaxed. After meeting him, I don't see any other image when it comes to favourite cricketer, it has to be MS Dhoni," Jadhav said while concluding.

Both Dhoni and Jadhav were scheduled to join forces for CSK in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely after the COVID-19 lockdown got further extended till May 3. So, fans are likely to miss the action in the T20 extravaganza.