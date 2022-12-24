Kochi, Dec 23: After becoming the most expensive buy as well as player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday revealed that he didnt sleep much on Thursday night and was a bit excited and nervous about the 2023 mini player-auction of the cash-rich tournament. There was intense bidding between MI, CSK, RR, LSG, and PBKS for Curran, who was Player of the Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, PBKS eventually got the England all-rounder for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore at the auction.IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Aaron Finch Not Surprised by Big Bucks Attracted by Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green

"I didn't sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that," Curran said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live -- Auction Special'.

The all-rounder, who has been part of Punjab's team in the past as well, mentioned that going back to the old team will be fantastic and how his role has changed over the years.

"Obviously, going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English team mates as well,'' said Curran.

"Yeah, I think it will be very different, but like I said, I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well, so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar team mates who'll help me. And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I've come off a fantastic world cup.

It's amazing, I'm just incredibly excited. It's just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it's incredibly exciting. A massively big opportunity, which I'm so excited about, it's incredible as you can probably imagine. There are so many things running through my mind and yeah it's absolutely incredible, very overwhelming," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).