Sandeep Lamichhane Records Best Ever Figures by Nepal Bowler to Bundle USA for Joint-Lowest Score in ODI Cricket History

Sandeep Lamichhane recorded the best-ever ODI figures by a Nepalese bowler as Nepal bundled the United States of America (USA) for the joint-lowest score in One-Day International cricket history. Lamichhane registered 6/16 in 6 overs as USA folded for only 35 runs thereby creating an unwanted record of joining Zimbabwe for the lowest total ever scored in ODI cricket’s history. Zimbabwe, however, holds the record for the lowest total ever scored when it comes to deliveries faced while USA are second by that aspect. Nepal are hosting the United States of America (USA) in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 tournament. Nepal vs USA match is being played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Nepal Vs USA, Highlights And Cricket Score 6th ODI Match.

Nepal, who are placed second from the bottom in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 points table with only two points after three games, asked USA to bat first. The USA are ranked second with 12 points. Only Xavier Marshall from the United States managed to reach double figures while the rest all bundled under the score of 5. Lamichhane started the collapse by dismissing opening batsman Ian Holland in his very first over.

USA Out for Joint-Lowest ODI Score

Marshall and Monank Patel then provided a brief resistance before Sushan Bhari had Marshall caught by Rajesh Khadka. The spinning duo of Lamichhane and Bhari then ran through the entire USA batting order folding them for the joint-lowest score in ODI history. Bhari finished with figures of 4/5 in 3 overs.

Nepal then chased down the total in 5.2 overs with Paras Khadka (20) and Dipendra Singh Airee (15) carrying the team home after Nosthush Kenjige had reduced the hosts to 2/2 in the opening two overs by removing both the opening batsman. Lamichhane thus recorded the 22nd best-ever figures in ODI cricket and best ever by a Nepal bowler.