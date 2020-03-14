Sanjay Manjrekar Dropped From BCCI Commentary Panel, Fans Hail Sourav Ganguly's Decision

Sourav Ganguly and SAnjay Manjrekar (Photo Credits: Getty)

Sanjay Manjrekar’s absence from the commentary panel during the match between India and South Africa raised a lot of eyebrows. Then it was reported that he was dropped from the panel itself and ever since the news has come out, the fans have heaved a sigh of relief and are hailing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for making such a decision. For a while now, the former Indian cricketer has gotten on the wrong side of the fans. Whether it’s his allegedly partial commentary toward MS Dhoni or calling Ravindra Jadeja bits and pieces cricketer or even having a spat with Harsha Bhogle, Manjrekar has been trolled heavily for his reactions on-air. Sanjay Manjrekar Thrown Out Of the BCCI Commentary Team, May Not be Included in IPL 2020.

Now, it is said that the BCCI was not very happy with his work and thus could be dropped from the commentary panel of IPL 2020. He had been a part of the commentary panel for three ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments. The former Indian cricketer did not respond to the calls and texts when the newspaper attempted to contact him for the story. Now, let’s have a look at the reactions below:

#sanjaymanjrekar The BCCI has removed Sanjay Manjrekar from their commentary pannel The Happy person ryt now - pic.twitter.com/une0chhvfY — THE | Epic Blogger | (@_kush_official) March 14, 2020

Dada on fire

DADA ON FIRE BCCI has removed #SanjayManjrekar from their commentary panel. He wasn't part of India Vs SA commentary panel too, the BCCI is also planning on not to include him in the IPL commentary panel. According to them, they're unhappy with Sanjay's work. — Shobhith Shetty (@shobhithshetty) March 14, 2020

Another one

Best Decision

@BCCI & @SGanguly99 litterally made one of the best decision by axing #sanjaymanjrekar, finally commentary won't be annoying.. I hope it's @RaviShastriOfc next to be axed.. — Manish (@DJ_MnH) March 14, 2020

Sourav Ganguly

What a news to wake up to !! If you are a #cricketfan and If this doesn’t make your day, I don’t know which will 🤷🏻‍♂️ @SGanguly99 https://t.co/nE6pPzn2Jp#BCCI #sanjaymanjrekar #ThankYouDada — Abiwad (@Abiwad) March 14, 2020

Tom and Jerry

After having a spat with Harsha Bhogle on air during India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test match, Sanjay Manjrekar had admitted his folly and said that he was unprofessional.