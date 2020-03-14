Sanjay Manjrekar Dropped From BCCI Commentary Panel, Fans Hail Sourav Ganguly's Decision
Sourav Ganguly and SAnjay Manjrekar (Photo Credits: Getty)

Sanjay Manjrekar’s absence from the commentary panel during the match between India and South Africa raised a lot of eyebrows. Then it was reported that he was dropped from the panel itself and ever since the news has come out, the fans have heaved a sigh of relief and are hailing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for making such a decision. For a while now, the former Indian cricketer has gotten on the wrong side of the fans. Whether it’s his allegedly partial commentary toward MS Dhoni or calling Ravindra Jadeja bits and pieces cricketer or even having a spat with Harsha Bhogle, Manjrekar has been trolled heavily for his reactions on-air. Sanjay Manjrekar Thrown Out Of the BCCI Commentary Team, May Not be Included in IPL 2020.

Now, it is said that the BCCI was not very happy with his work and thus could be dropped from the commentary panel of IPL 2020. He had been a part of the commentary panel for three ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments.  The former Indian cricketer did not respond to the calls and texts when the newspaper attempted to contact him for the story. Now, let’s have a look at the reactions below:

Dada on fire

Another one

Best Decision

Sourav Ganguly

Tom and Jerry

After having a spat with Harsha Bhogle on air during India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test match, Sanjay Manjrekar had admitted his folly and said that he was unprofessional.