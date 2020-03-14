Sanjay Manjrekar Thrown Out Of the BCCI Commentary Team, May Not be Included in IPL 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Sanjay Manjrekar)

For a while now, Sanjay Manjrekar has been irking a lot of fans on social media and has been trolled mercilessly for his comments during the commentary. Whether it’s his bits and pieces comment on Ravindra Jadeja or his recent spat with Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrekar has always been criticised massively for the kind of comments he put up on air. Now, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the veteran cricket turned commentator has been thrown out of the panel and might not be part of the team even during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2020. Sanjay Manjrekar ‘Insults’ Harsha Bhogle Over Pink-Ball Visibility during India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test, Netizens Bash the Commentator for His Statement.

Sources told the newspaper that the BCCI was not very happy with the kind of work. Not many were willing to spill the beans on his exclusion but they also mentioned that he might not be a part of the IPL too. Manjrekar has been a part of the commentary panel for the last three World Cups. The former Indian cricketer did not respond to the calls and texts when the newspaper attempted to contact him for the story.

Last year when Manjrekar had a showdown with Harsha Bhogle on air, the former Indian cricketer went on to speak about the incident and called himself unprofessional. "With that particular comment, it was me losing control and I was unprofessional, I was wrong. It is something that I regret, it was wrong of me so that is what really bothers me that I let my emotions get the better of me. So mostly being unprofessional and to an extent indecent as well. The first thing that I did was apologise to the producers because I was wrong," he had said.