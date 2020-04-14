Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals Batsman, Picks Sunil Narine As the Toughest Bowler He Faced in IPL

Sanju Samson and Sunil Narine (Photo Credits: IANS/ PTI)

Sanju Samson has been one of the most consistent batsmen in Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years and his record in the T20 extravaganza is impressive too. Being a veteran of 93 IPL matches, the Rajasthan Royals star has faced a lot of prominent bowlers from all around the world and he recently revealed the one bowler who gave him the toughest time in the tournament. Well, it was none other than Sunil Narine who serves Kolkata Knight Riders in the league. The off-spinner boasts off a magnificent IPL record and thus, Samson’s pick might not surprise many. New Zealand Tour Helped Me Grow in Confidence, Says Sanju Samson.

“Sunil Narine. Though I have played well against him in the IPL, he's a superb bowler,” said the right-handed batsman while talking to Manorama online. Narine is known for his fantastic variations courtesy which taking him on will take some beating. In fact, his tally of 121 IPL wickets from 110 games speaks volumes of his prowess. He has been a vital cog of the KKR side ever since he joined the franchise in 2012 and played a crucial role in guiding the Kolkata team to the title twice.

Both Samson and Narine were expected to get back in action and lock horns in the 2020 edition of IPL. However, the showpiece tournament has been postponed at least till April 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the start of the tournament even after that date is under the clouds and if reports are to be believed, the gala T20 showdown is set to get called off.