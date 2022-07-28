Australia women (AUs-W) and India women (IND-W) will square off in the first T20I game of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 29, 2022 at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham, England. The match will kick-start at 03:30 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women vs Australia Women first T20I face-off in CWG 2022 can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Women vs Australia Women, CWG 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match in Birmingham.

The T20 women's World champions Australia women will be up against the equally proficient India women who have been the runner ups of ICC 2020 T20 World Cup. The form of both the teams is quite sorted as India Women in their previous T20 series brushed Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) by 2-1 while as Australia women emerged out to be the winners of the T20 tri-series up against Ireland women (IRE-W) and Pakistan Women (PAK-W) recently. This is for the first time that Women's cricket will be part of the commonwealth Games. CWG 2022: Indian Women's Cricket Team's New Kit Revealed Ahead of Birmingham Games (See pic).

AUS-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (IN-W), Alyssa Healy (AUS-W) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

AUS-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Meg Lanning (AU-W), Beth Mooney (AU-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

AUS-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Tahlia Mcgrath (AU-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) could be our all-rounders.

AUS-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IN-W), Jess Jonassen (AU-W), Alana King (AU-W) could form the bowling attack.

AUS-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (IN-W), Alyssa Healy (AUS-W), Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Meg Lanning (AU-W), Beth Mooney (AU-W), Tahlia Mcgrath (AU-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IN-W), Jess Jonassen (AU-W), Alana King (AU-W).

Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) could be named as the captain of your AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Tahlia Mcgrath (AU-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

