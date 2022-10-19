Scotland is all set to take on Ireland in their Group B clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. Scotland will be looking to extend their lead in the race for a Super 12 berth after defeating the two-time champions, West Indies, in their previous game. They will go into the game with lots of positives, including solid performances from George Munsey and Mark Watt. Meanwhile, you can check out the live streaming online and telecast details of SCO vs IRE below. SCO vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Scotland vs Ireland Cricket Match in Bellerive.

Ireland, on the other hand, will want to shake off the loss against Zimbabwe and focus on getting the basics right. The Men in Green will definitely look forward to star batters Paul Stirling and Harry Tector finding some rhythm as they go into this crucial game. Ireland desperately needs a win if they want to make it to the Super 12 stage.

When Is Scotland vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Scotland vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 19, 2022(Wednesday). The SCO vs IRE game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated.

Where To Watch Scotland vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SCO vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The SCO vs IRE match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2/2 HD.

How To Watch Scotland vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

The Scotland vs. Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match will be live streamed on Star Sports Network's online platform. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

