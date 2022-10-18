Scotland (SCO) will battle it out against Ireland (IRE) in the seventh match of the round 1 in T20I World Cup 2022 on 19 October (Wednesday) at Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, Australia. The match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SCO vs IRE T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated.

Scotland who were thought to be the underdogs in group B shocked everyone after the remarkable win by 42 runs in their opening match of round 1 against the two time T20I World Cup title winners West Indies. Meanwhile, Ireland on the other side, played the best XI possible against Zimbabwe in their first group match but couldn't pull off things in their favour and lost by 31 runs on Monday. For Ireland, their upcoming match against Scotland is a must win to keep their chances of making it to super 12 breathing. Whileas, Scotland who are currently topping the round 1 table of their group will look to carry on the momentum from the first game to clinch their second match as well. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

SCO vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Matthew Cross (SCO) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

SCO vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - George Munsey (SCO), Calum MacLeod (SCO), Michael Jones (SCO) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SCO vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Michael Leask (SCO), Simi Singh (IRE), Chris Greaves (SCO) could be our all-rounders.

SCO vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Joshua Little (IRE), Mark Watt (SCO), Mark Adair (IRE) could form the bowling attack.

SCO vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Matthew Cross (SCO),George Munsey (SCO), Calum MacLeod (SCO), Michael Jones (SCO),Michael Leask (SCO), Simi Singh (IRE), Chris Greaves (SCO),Joshua Little (IRE), Mark Watt (SCO), Mark Adair (IRE).

Michael Leask (SCO) could be named as the captain of your SCO vs IRE Dream11 Joshua Little (IRE) Fantasy Team, while as could be selected as the vice-captain.

