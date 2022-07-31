Scotland takes on New Zealand in a one-off ODI series in Edinburgh with the BlackCaps defeating the hosts recently 2-0 in a T20 series. New Zealand comes into the clash on the back of a world record as they managed 254 runs in the second T20. The attacking display on show from Mark Champman and Michael Bracewell must have deflated the Scottish bowlers and it will need some effort from them to bounce back. Their economy rates were substandard which is expected when the opposition batters score almost two runs every ball.

Chris Greaves in the middle order has been good but the Scottish team overall has been lacking the firepower in the batting unit. George Munsey and Matthew Cross have the potential to score big but have gifted away their wickets easily in the T20 series which needs correction. But the main problem is the bowlers who have been taken for plenty. With economy rates going as high as 15, Scotland could be in a spot of bother again in this match.

Martin Guptill and Finn Allen will open the innings for New Zealand while Mitchell Santer should continue to lead the team. Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham in the middle overs have been the power hitters while Dane Cleaver and Glenn Phillips are also qualtiy players. Ish Sodhi troubled the Scottish throughout the T20 series with his spin attack and it will not be a surprise if he is amongst the wickets again.

When is Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI will be played at the Grange Club in Edinburgh on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). The SCO vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the SCO vs NZ Only ODI 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI online. New Zealand could make light work of Scotland and win the only ODI game on tour with ease.

