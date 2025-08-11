SDS vs NDT Dream11 Prediction, 18th T20 DPL 2025: The two bottom-placed sides, South Delhi Superstarz and New Delhi Tigers are gearing up to lock horns in the Delhi Premier League 2025. The SDS vs NDT DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, August 11, 2025. This is going to be the 18th scheduled fixture of the second edition of Delhi Premier League, and so far, South Delhi Superstarz remain the only side yet to win a single game. Priyansh Arya Credits Childhood Coach Sanjay Bhardwaj After Blazing Century in DPL 2025 (Watch Video).

The South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers DPL 2025 match is organized to begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). New Delhi Tigers too aren't having a great season yet. In the eight-team tournament, they are placed seventh, with just one win and three losses in four matches. South Delhi Superstarz are last, with no wins in their four games, having just one point from an abandoned game, ending in no result. DPL 2025: Yash Dhull’s Batting Brilliance Powers Central Delhi Kings to Nine-Wicket Win Over New Delhi Tigers.

SDS vs NDT DPL 2025 18th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shivam Gupta (NDT)

Batters: Himmat Singh (NDT), Aryan Dalal (NDT), Kunwar Bidhuri (SDS), Parth Bali (NDT)

All-Rounders: Ayush Badoni (SDS), Deepak Punia (NDT), Abhishek Khandelwal (SDS)

Bowlers: Digvesh Rathi (SDS), Manish Sehrawat (SDS), Pankaj Jaswal (NDT)

SDS vs NDT DPL 2025 18th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ayush Badoni (C), Digvesh Rathi (VC)

SDS vs NDT DPL 2025 18th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Shivam Gupta (NDT), Himmat Singh (NDT), Aryan Dalal (NDT), Kunwar Bidhuri (SDS), Parth Bali (NDT), Ayush Badoni (SDS), Deepak Punia (NDT), Abhishek Khandelwal (SDS), Digvesh Rathi (SDS), Manish Sehrawat (SDS), Pankaj Jaswal (NDT)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match SDS vs NDT DPL 2025?

Both sides are dealing with consecutive losses in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025. So, a close encounter is expected as both will be thirsty for a win. However, South Delhi Superstarz might be able to edge past the New Delhi Tigers in the SDS vs NDT DPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. South Delhi Superstarz have match-winners like Ayush Badoni and Digvesh Rathi representing them.

