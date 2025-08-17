SDS vs PD Dream11 Prediction, 25th T20 DPL 2025: Teams South Delhi Superstarz and Purani Dilli 6 are more or less in the same zone against their fixture against one another. South Delhi Superstarz have five points from six matches, while Purani Dilli 6 have just four points from five fixtures. The South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be the 25th Delhi Premier League 2025 match, and it will be played at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium. DPL 2025: Simarjeet Singh Shines As Central Delhi Kings Edge Past Outer Delhi Warriors by 12 Runs.

The SDS vs PD DPL 2025 match is scheduled to played on Sunday, August 17, starting at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). While South Delhi Superstarz are in good form after two consecutive wins, Purani Dilli 6 have lost their last two battles. Both sides have some quality players on their side, so a hard fought battle is expected to be on the cards, as the concerned teams are in little position to afford loss of further points. DPL 2025: Parthiv Patel Confident in Outer Delhi Warriors’ Comeback Potential Despite Narrow Loss to Central Delhi Kings.

SDS vs PD DPL 2025 25th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tejaswi Dahiya (SDS), Vansh Bedi (PD)

Batters: Pranav Pant (PD), Anmol Sharma (SDS)

All-Rounders: Ayush Badoni (SDS), Lalit Yadav (PD)

Bowlers: Rajneesh Dadar (PD), Sumit Beniwal (SDS), Udhav Mohan (PD), Pardeep Parashar (PD), Digvesh Rathi (SDS)

SDS vs PD DPL 2025 25th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rajneesh Dadar (C), Lalit Yadav (VC)

SDS vs PD DPL 2025 25th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Tejaswi Dahiya (SDS), Vansh Bedi (PD), Pranav Pant (PD), Anmol Sharma (SDS), Ayush Badoni (SDS), Lalit Yadav (PD), Rajneesh Dadar (PD), Sumit Beniwal (SDS), Udhav Mohan (PD), Pardeep Parashar (PD), Digvesh Rathi (SDS)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match SDS vs PD DPL 2025?

While both sides are in a similar position in the points table, South Delhi Superstarz are expected to edge over Purani Dilli 6 in the SDS vs PD DPL 2025 match. South Delhi Superstarz have won their last two games, and are high on morale, compared to Purani Dilli 6, who have a low run, having lost their last two.

