As crowd returned to international cricket for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown, a pitch invasion took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the first One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia. At least two protesters staged a pitch invasion and were seen carrying “no $1bn Adani loan” poster. The incident took place during the sixth over of Australia’s innings and resulted in stoppage of play for few minutes. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

The protesters breached the security and managed to reach the middle of the pitch. However, none of the protestor came in contact with any player. The security breach was highlighted on social media with pictures and videos shared by the netizens.

The protest was staged amid reports of State Bank of India (SBI) considering a loan of Australian $1 billion “of public funds to prop up” Adani’s “toxic coal mine”, reported Moneycontrol.

Watch Video

Another Video

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 kicked-off with a three-match ODI series, with first being played at the SCG. The tour marks the return of team India to the international stage after close to nine months as coronavirus lockdown break forced the players to stay off the field.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).