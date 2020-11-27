As crowd returned to international cricket for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown, a pitch invasion took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the first One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia. At least two protesters staged a pitch invasion and were seen carrying “no $1bn Adani loan” poster. The incident took place during the sixth over of Australia’s innings and resulted in stoppage of play for few minutes. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

The protesters breached the security and managed to reach the middle of the pitch. However, none of the protestor came in contact with any player. The security breach was highlighted on social media with pictures and videos shared by the netizens.

The protest was staged amid reports of State Bank of India (SBI) considering a loan of Australian $1 billion “of public funds to prop up” Adani’s “toxic coal mine”, reported Moneycontrol.

BREAKING: Brave cricket fans and #StopAdani supporters have disrupted play at the #AUSvIND Cricket match to draw attention to a potential $1B loan of Indian taxpayers’ money for Adani’s climate wrecking coal mine. Tell @TheOfficialSBI to stop the loan to billionaire #Adani! pic.twitter.com/ibf3hpESdY — Stop Adani (@stopadani) November 27, 2020

Spectator runs on to the field of play during the first #AUSvIND ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Protest sign says 'No $1BN Adani Loan' pic.twitter.com/kHlJl6kIXt — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) November 27, 2020

Incredible scenes at the SCG. Adani protesters allowed to stand in the middle of pitch for what seemed an eternity before security eventually walked out. — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) November 27, 2020

WATCH: Video of two #StopAdani supporters taking the grounds to protest @TheOfficialSBI's plans to give @AdaniOnline a $1bn (5000 crore) Indian taxpayer loan for Adani's Carmichael coal project #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NhY3vPN0HM — Stop Adani (@stopadani) November 27, 2020

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 kicked-off with a three-match ODI series, with first being played at the SCG. The tour marks the return of team India to the international stage after close to nine months as coronavirus lockdown break forced the players to stay off the field.

