Shafali Verma has impressed on her Test debut for the Indian women’s national team in the one-off Test against England displaying her tremendous qualities with the bat where many of her colleagues have struggled. The 17-year-old wasn’t able to guide her side to a first-innings lead but has been the main protagonist for India in the second, scoring another fifty. Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Woman Cricketer to Score Half-Centuries in Both Innings of A Debut Test.

Shafali Verma on her debut innings created a number of records but missed on her maiden century in the longest format after being dismissed for 96 by Kate Cross. The young cricketer broke the 26-year-old record to become the highest run-scorer Indian woman cricketer in a Test debut match, surpassing Chandrakanta Kaul's record (75 runs in 1995). England Women vs India Women Test Match Update: IND Bowled Out for 231, Follow-on Enforced.

The youngster along with Smrithi Mandhana stitched up 167 runs for the first wicket in the first innings, registering the highest opening partnership for Indian women in Test cricket while also becoming the youngest cricketer to score half-centuries in both innings in debut. After her brilliance, fans were impressed with the 17-year-old and praised her on social media.

Record Breaker

Shafali Verma is here to break lots of records in the future, she has arrived as a storm to Indian cricket and we will see more in future. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4DkBY01o4x — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 18, 2021

Different Level

Fifty for Shafali Verma, second of the match, 96 runs in the first innings and 50* from 63 balls including 10 fours while following on in second innings. Shafali playing in different level. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/6v59COr3ec — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 18, 2021

Star Talent

Shafali Verma becomes the first India Women player to score 50+ in both innings on Test debut! 👏 What. A. Talent.https://t.co/M8MZFYicFn | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/67fbxSoEUQ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 18, 2021

A Leader

Shafali Verma can bring lots of new fans into Women's cricket in the future with her style.#ENGWvINDW — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) June 18, 2021

Incredible

Consecutive fifties for Shafali Verma On her Debut Test match. Just Incredible to watch, her batting and her style of play. He scored 52* runs from 63 balls including 10 fours against England women's. What a player, and What a performance. Incredible. #INDWvENGW pic.twitter.com/OGFZF7BXoE — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 18, 2021

Another First

Shafali Verma is the FIRST ever Indian woman to score 100+ runs on Test debut.#INDvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 18, 2021

India suffered a batting collapse in the first innings as they lost eight wickets for just over 50 runs, conceding the follow-on. However, India have accounted well for themselves in the second innings, and are closing in on the first innings score set by England.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2021 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).