Shaheen Afridi has indeed been at his best in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020-21. During the clash with Karachi Kings, the left-arm pacer produced another scintillating spell and guided Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket triumph. While Afridi picked three crucial wickets in the game, his thunderbolt to dismiss Babar Azam hogged the maximum limelight. The speedster delivered a fiery delivery in the third over, which pierced Azam’s defences and shattered the stumps. As a result, the Karachi Kings opener had to walk back to the dugout after scoring a run-a-ball five. The young pacer’s brilliance put Lahore Qalandars on command, but his heartwarming gesture towards Azam won hearts on the internet. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

With Azam being one of the best batsmen in the world, Afridi was elated after dismissing the Pakistan captain. However, the youngster celebrated the major wicket only momentarily and quickly went to the talismanic batsman, giving him a warm side hug. That was indeed a great show of sportsman spirit as netizens were in awe of the fast bowler’s gesture. Even, the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Super League shared the clip of the incidence. Have a look!

Watch Video:

Despite Azam’s early departure, Karachi Kings posted a formidable total of 186/9 thanks to half-centuries from opener Sharjeel Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. Chasing the potent target, Qalandars got off to a terrible start with skipper Sohail Akhtar and Joe Denly getting out for ducks in the first over. However, Fakhar Zaman joint forces with Ben Dunk and the duo’s magnificent knocks guided Lahore Qalandars to a four-wicket triumph.

