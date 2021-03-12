Young Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dhani has been selected in the Pakistan T20I squad for the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe. This is the first time the bowler from Larkana has been called up for the national team, which comes after impressive performances in Pakistan Super League 2021 and the domestic circuit. Meanwhile, here are some facts to know about Shahnawaz Dhani. Pakistan Squads for South Africa and Zimbabwe Tours Announced.

Shahnawaz Dhani has seen a tremendous rise to stardom in his fairly short career until now as the pacer has impressed a lot in domestic cricket. The 22-year-old most recently played in PSL 2021 for Multan Sultans and was one of the star performers for the franchise. In just four games in the competition, Dhani picked up nine wickets.

Shahnawaz Dhani Rise to Stardom

A hero's welcome for Shahnawaz Dhani upon his return to Larkana #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/z04mgcuzi4 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 7, 2021

Despite the recent success in shorter formats, the youngster has been selected for Tests and has an impressive record in First-Class cricket as well. Dhani plays for Sindh in the domestic circuit and in eight FC games, the 22-year-old has picked up 27 wickets at an average of 33.70 with his best figures being 4/79.

Lesser Known Facts About Shahnawaz Dhani

Shahnawaz Dhani was born on August 5, 1998 in Larkana, Sindh, Pakistan

He made his first-class debut on 25 November 2019, for Sindh, in the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Shahnawaz Dhani took 26 wickets in his debut First-Class season for Sindh

He represented Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League 2021

Shahnawaz Dhani made his debut in Twenty-20 cricket in PSL 2021

He was the joint-second leading wicket-taker in PSL 2021 with nine scalps in four games

Shahnawaz Dahani is the newest addition in the 20-player Test squad. The 22-year-old from Larkana took six wickets in the second eleven National T20 Cup. He then followed up with five wickets in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament earning many admirers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).