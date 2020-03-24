Shakib Al Hasan Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Bangladesh All-Rounder As He Turns 33

Shakib Al Hasan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bangladesh All-rounder and one of the greatest of all-time, Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his 33rd birthday. Born on this day in 1987, Shakib A Hasan has gone on to create records and complete several feats in international cricket both with the bat and ball. Since making his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2006, Shakib Al Hasan is the fastest to complete 6000 runs and take 250 wickets in ODIs, fastest to score 10, 000 runs and take 500 wickets in international cricket and fastest to most records hit by a Bangladesh player. As Shakib turns 33, take a look at some lesser-known facts about the legendary Bangladeshi cricketer.

Born in Magura locality of Khulna district in Bangladesh, Shakib started playing cricket at an early age. According to reports, Shakib was a class apart from the rest even from a young age and was often hired by other districts to play league games for them. He was first noticed by an umpire during one such match who took him to train at an academy that paved the start for this career. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Shakib Al Hasan was born in the Magura locality of Khulna district in Bangladesh on March 24, 1987

Shakib initially started as a fast bowler before taking up spin during his time at Islampur Para Club

He is the fastest all-rounder to score 1000 runs and take 100 Wickets in Test Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan is one of only three all-rounders to score a Hundred and Take 10 wickets in a Test Match after Sir Ian Botham and Imran Khan

He is one of only four bowlers to pick a five-wicket haul against all Test-playing nations, Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath are the others

Shakib Al Hasan is the only cricketer to be ranked World No 1 all-rounder in all three formats at the same time

He is one of only eight bowlers to take a five-wicket haul in each format of cricket

Shakib has the best bowling figures for a captain in T20Is and is also the captain to take a five-wicket haul in T20I cricket

At 2019 Cricket World Cup, Shakib Al Hasan equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most 50+ scores (7) in a single edition of the World Cup

The former Bangladesh captain has so far played 56 Test matches, 206 ODIs and 76 T20I matches and has scored 3862, 6323 and 1567 runs respectively. The all-rounder has also taken 210 in Test, 260 in ODIs and 92 T20I wickets. He also the remarkable record if becoming World No 1 in all three formats of the game.