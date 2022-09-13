Shane Kieth Warne AO was an Australian cricketer, a legendary bowler feared by many, who mastered the art of leg spin. He was a right-arm Leg spin bowler and right-handed batsman, born on September 13, 1969, in Victoria, Australia. He played for the Australian side from 1992 to 2007 along with the Victoria men’s cricket team in domestic cricket. Warne has also played cricket for the county side Hampshire, Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, and Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. Yasir Shah ‘Ball of the Century’ Video: Watch Pakistan Spinner Produce Famous Shane Warne-Like Delivery to Dismiss Kusal Mendis During PAK vs SL 1st Test 2022

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers ever, he has made 145 test appearances and took 708 wickets, the most wickets taken by any bowler in test cricket and held the record until 2007. Along with his bowling abilities Shane was also a good lower-order batsman, he has scored more than 3,000 runs in test cricket and has the highest score in 99 runs. He retired from International cricket at the end of Australia’s 2006-2007 Ashes series victory over England.

The early death of the legend came as a shock for everyone in the cricket world, as he passed away recently this year on March 4, 2022. On September 13, we will be celebrating his 53rd birth anniversary let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him

Shane Warne holds the record for most wickets in a calendar year with 96 wickets

The leg spinner is the second fastest bowler to take 700 wickets in test behind the Sri Lankan, Murlidharan

He has also achieved the stat of scoring 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in test cricket

Shane has made 145 test appearances and took 708 wickets in total

The Aussie has taken four wickets in three consecutive innings in ODI, most by any player ever

Shane also holds the record for most runs scored by a player without scoring a century (4127) test, ODI, and T20I combined

He has reached the five-wicket haul 38 times in his career including all the formats

The Aussie bowler also has 13 half-centuries to his name

In recognition of his skill, a statue of Shane bowling was placed outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground

After his death, on March 30th a state memorial service was held outside the MCG and Warne was posthumously appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for his service to cricket.

